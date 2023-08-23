Blitz Preview: Three Rivers Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are coming a great run at the state 7-on-7 tournament this offseason that saw Three Rivers reach the championship bracket. Head Coach Roman Soliz returns a whopping 10 starters from last year's team including his son and senior quarterback Caden.

Three Rivers hopes that experience will be key to challenging the state heavyweights in the district, Refugio and Shiner. The Bulldogs open the season on the road against Falls City. The Beavers were one of three teams that Three Rivers beat last year that reached the third round of the playoffs (Taft, Ganado).