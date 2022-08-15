x
Blitz Preview: Tuloso-Midway Warriors

T-M last made the playoffs back in 2010, but faces a district that's no longer a murderer's row like last season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3Sports Friday Night Sports Blitz previews continue with a team starving for a playoff berth, the Tuloso-Midway Warriors.

The Warriors last reached the playoffs back in 2009 and second year T-M coach Kris O'Neal is hoping a big group of returners can end that long drought. O'neal says his roster is still light on seniors, but has a good amount of experience back.

Tuloso-Midway also won't be in as big of a murder's row of a district this year with Miller, Port Lavaca and Beeville all exiting, so this could be the year that the warriors finally extend their season into the middle of November.

