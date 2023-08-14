Blitz Preview: Tuloso-Midway Warriors

The Warriors are looking to build off their first playoff appearance since 2009.

One Coastal Bend football program that is looking to continue its major culture change is Tuloso-Midway.

The Warriors made the playoffs for just the fifth time in program history last year, snapping a 13-year postseason drought. Now the warriors' community has rewarded the program with major upgrades to the stadium including new artificial turf and a new press box.

Head Coach Kris O'Neal says his team is looking to carry that momentum over to 2023 and it all starts with the offensive and defensive lines. O'Neal says the goal for T-M this year is simple: win a playoff game and start a new postseason tradition that matches some of the other athletic programs.

The Warriors open the season next Friday night on the road against the Moody Trojans in a 4A versus 5A match-up.