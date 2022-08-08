Blitz Preview: Veterans Memorial Eagles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles came up just a few yards shy of a state semifinal last season and have been working this offseason to get to that next step.

The Eagles reached their third consecutive state quarterfinal, but fell to then-district foe Flour Bluff in the final seconds. Vets suffered its fair share of injuries last season, including losing starting quarterback Elijah Durrette to an ankle injury. Durrette didn't return until later in the playoffs and wasn't as explosive in the Eagles' loss to the Hornets. Durrette says he's good to go for his senior year as he looks to lead the Eagles to another district title and beyond.