Blitz Preview: Veterans Memorial Eagles

The Eagles are used to making deep playoff runs after going to the fourth round or deeper in four straight seasons.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles are getting pretty used to being one of the final teams standing in the state, but if they're going to do it again this year, it'll be with a largely new cast of characters.

Vets reached the 5A Division I state semifinal for the second time in three seasons, but Head Coach Ben Bitner must replace over half the starters on both sides of the ball. The secondary and receiving core are major strong points, but Bitner says there are competitions at several other spots to see who'll get the starting nod.

Veterans Memorial opens as one of the favorites in District 14-5A Div. I alongside rival Miller. That game featured a crazy finish last year that saw the Eagles rally late to take the district crown from the Buccaneers.

Vets opens the season at home against a solid New Braunfels Canyon team on Friday, August 25th.