Blitz Preview: West Oso Bears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears are one of those programs that always seems to be on the cusp of greatness, but just need to put all the pieces together.

The Bears are four years removed from making a run all the way to the region semis, but are still looking for their first playoff appearance under third year Head Coach Brad Smithey. West Oso finished just one win shy of the postseason last year.

With 100 percent of the offensive line returning, a strong run game and a five team district, Smithey thinks this is the year the bears get back to playing extended November football.