Blitz Preview: West Oso Bears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears are hoping a new coach can help build upon a recent history of success.

The Bears are now being lead by Head Coach Kenneth Johnson who comes over after serving as an assistant at Veterans Memorial. Johnson takes over for Brad Smithey who left for Wolfe City up in Northeast Texas.

The Bears will be largely inexperienced including losing stud running back Elijah Huff to graduation. But Coach Johnson says other returners at key positions such as Devin Martinez at quarterback could help West Oso make its fifth playoff appearance in the last seven years.

The Bears open up the season Friday at home with the Cotulla Cowboys coming in.