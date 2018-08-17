CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Ray Texans almost overcame a rash of injuries last season, just missing out on the playoffs.

Now the Texans are back healthy again including senior Quarterback Brad Breckenridge who's looking to lead an experienced offense that returns eight starters. Breckenridge is hoping to be one of several seniors to lead the team back to the postseason for the first time since 2013 and says he thinks he's got the squad good enough to do it.

