Calallen gives Danaher a retirement sendoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime Calallen Head Coach Phil Danaher was honored with a three hour retirement sendoff Wednesday at the school.
Several of Danaher's Wildcat players from the past 38 years including the current group were on hand to say goodbye to the Texas's all-time winningest coach. Steve Campbell was also there to held send off his friend and boss after serving on his Calallen staff from the beginning in 1984. Campbell is set to succeed Danaher and become the Calallen Athletic Director and head football coach.