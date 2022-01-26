x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Calallen gives Danaher a retirement sendoff

Several Calallen players past and present were on hand to honor Coach Danaher after 38 years with the Wildcats and 48 overall as a head coach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime Calallen Head Coach Phil Danaher was honored with a three hour retirement sendoff Wednesday at the school.

Several of Danaher's Wildcat players from the past 38 years including the current group were on hand to say goodbye to the Texas's all-time winningest coach. Steve Campbell was also there to held send off his friend and boss after serving on his Calallen staff from the beginning in 1984. Campbell is set to succeed Danaher and become the Calallen Athletic Director and head football coach. 

Credit: KIII

In Other News

Calallen gives Danaher a retirement sendoff - 3Sports