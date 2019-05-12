CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are looking for a repeat appearance in the state semifinals, but standing in their way are the Boerne Champion Chargers.

Both teams come into Saturday's game at the Alamodome at 12-1. Like Calallen, the Chargers finished as the runner-up in the district with both teams beating the other's district champion in the playoffs: Calallen over Kerrville Tivy and Champion over Port Lavaca Calhoun.

3Sports caught up with the 'Cats Wednesday to talk about the match-up and keeping the big run game going against the Chargers.