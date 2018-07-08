CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The high school football teams that didn't do spring ball were practicing today for the first time include Phil Danaher's Calallen Wildcats who are looking to make the playoffs for the 34th straight year.

While the 11-team District 30-5A may be no more with Class 5A splitting into Division I and Division II, the 'Cats will still have to compete with a young team with only three starters back on offense and four leftover from a stout defense.

Calallen is coming off an appearance in the region final last season after reaching the state championship game in 2016.

