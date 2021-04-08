Calallen looking to get Danaher his first title in 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats have achieved almost every accomplishment imaginable in program history, all except bringing home that elusive state title.
The 'Cats' players say they would like nothing more than to get Coach Phil Danaher that first state ring. Texas's all-time winningest coach is entering his 38th season as Calallen's head coach.
The 'Cats open the season ranked #2 in the 4A-I preseason poll despite losing over 30 seniors from last year's roster. Coach Danaher does have three quarterbacks returning in the mix, but must bring along new running back and a mostly new offensive line in the run-heavy Wing-T offense.