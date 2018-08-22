CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Calallen and Ray football programs are coming together this week to help raise money for a great cause during their Friday night scrimmage.

The 'Cats and Texans are accepting donations at the scrimmage for the Texas High School Coaches' Association's "Our Day to Shine" fund. The program is for local athletes and coaches that are in need of emergency funds either through injury or other causes.

The booster clubs and cheerleading squads are also involved in the fundraiser this week and they say when coach Phil Danaher asked them to help, the answer was an easy one.

The suggested admission for Friday's scrimmage is two dollars, but coach Danaher and company say any extra donations are welcome. The varsity practice between Calallen and Ray starts at 7 PM, But donations are accepted at the freshman and junior varsity scrimmages beginning at 5 PM.

