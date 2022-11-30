x
Calallen ready for battle of the unbeatens with Boerne

#2 Calallen (13-0) and #3 Boerne (13-0) have been on a collision course all season long and now meet up Friday with a spot in the state semis on the line.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #2 Calallen Wildcats are getting ready for their toughest test of the season Friday against a fellow unbeaten, the third-ranked Boerne Greyhounds.

Both teams have had similar paths this season with undefeated district runs and non-district wins over Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland. It's the Wildcats' first appearance in the state quarterfinals since 2019 while the Greyhounds are coming off a 51-0 drubbing of Port Lavaca Calhoun in the regional round.

Calallen and Boerne will face off Friday at 7:30 PM at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium (aka the Rockpile).

