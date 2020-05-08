x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

friday-night-sports-blitz

Calallen Wildcats: season preview

Calallen is set to join a talent-heavy district down in Class 4A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone thinking Calallen's path to state would be easier with dropping from Class 5A down to 4A would be sorely mistaken.

Calallen (#4) is the highest ranked of three teams in its district that also features Port Lavaca Calhoun (#5) and Miller (#7) in addition to the defending 15-4A Div. I district champion Beeville.

Calallen does return some experience on both sides of the ball, but must replace the entire starting backfield in its Wing-T offense.

The Wildcats are tentatively set to open the season at home on Friday, August 28th against San Antonio Cornerstone Christian after having to rework the schedule due to COVID-19 related delays from opponents.

Credit: KIII