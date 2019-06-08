CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are coming off an appearance in the state semifinal and on Monday began their push to get back to the state's final four or beyond.

The 'Cats have about three-fourths of both their offense and defense back, but must replace some quality running backs in AJ Brown and Shenan Price, both of whom graduated.

KIII

Still, Coach Phil Danaher has a dual threat quarterback in Jarrett Garza back under center, and while Danaher has some big expectations, he knows this team will have to earn it on the field.