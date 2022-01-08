Carroll Football to have their first official home practice

Fresh paint was just put down at the new Carroll practice field. New school, new field, new season, fresh squad. Welcome back, Carroll Tigers!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Football season officially kicked off this week, and while mostly all teams got their cleats in the turf, the Carroll Tigers have yet to have a home practice.

"It's been a little crazy because we're suiting up over there at the new campus and having to pass out everything, then having to hurry up over here and get set up," Carroll Tiger Football Head Coach Cal Neatherlin said. "It's one of those things where you have to modify and adjust."

Cabaniss field hosted the first week of football practice for the Tigers. The practice field at the new Carroll High School isn't ready just yet, but that's about all that's left. Everything else is brand new and ready to use.

"We got to do the weights and everything over there, so they were pumped with all the new stuff," Neatherlin added.

The Athletic Department of CCISD said, Tuesday, the Carroll Tigers will have their first official home practice, which is something these guys can't wait for.

Fresh paint was just put down at the new Carroll practice field. New school, new field, new season, fresh squad. Welcome back, Carroll Tigers!

