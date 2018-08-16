CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — It was a rough season last year for the Carroll Tigers who haven't been dealt any favors after now having four head coaches in four years.

The Tigers are hoping for at least a little bit of stability after defensive coordinator Juan Rodriguez was promoted to the top spot, taking over for AJ Martinez who took a job with the UIL.

Rodriguez is having to deal with a lot of player turnover this offseason, and he says he knows it's going to take some time to rebound from both the 1-9 season and the coaching carousel, and that's ok with him as long as his team competes.

