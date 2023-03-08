Blitz Preview: Carroll Tigers

The Tigers finally turned the page in 2022 after a rough five-year stretch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers finally dug out of a five-year hole last season and now look to take the next step in 2023.

The Tigers went 5-5 last year in Head Coach Cal Neatherlin's first season. A .500 winning percentage would be just ok for most programs, but considering where Carroll was prior to that with just three wins total from 2017 to 2021, t was a remarkable turnaround for Netherlin and his staff.

The Tigers have some experience back, especially on the offensive and defensive lines as Carroll looks to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Dave Campbell's Texas Football predicted Carroll would finish fifth in District 14-5A Div. I and just out spot of a postseason berth.

The Tigers open the season Saturday, August 26th at home against Edcouch-Elsa and then have a quick turnaround with a Thursday game against rival G-P in the "Battle of the Bridge."