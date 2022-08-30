Carroll riding high after surpassing 2021 win total in Week 1

The Carroll Tigers said they had a new vibe in training camp earlier this month to go along with a new coach and even a new school and they certainly showed that in a dominant Week 1 win.
The Tigers defeated Edcouch-Elsa 52-28 on the road, their first win since the 2019 season and one half of their win total from the previous four seasons combined. New Head Coach Cal Neatherlin had the Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball, going up 35-0 in the second quarter.
Carroll looks to carry that momentum over into the "Battle of the Bridge," the rivalry game against Gregory-Portland. The Tigers have dropped five straight to the Wildcats with Carroll's last win in the rivalry coming in 2016. G-P will host the 2022 edition of the "Battle of the Bridge" Friday at 7:30 PM, a game that will be featured on the Friday Night Sports Blitz.