Carroll riding high after surpassing 2021 win total in Week 1

The Tigers won their first game under new Head Coach Cal Neatherlin after going winless last season.

The Carroll Tigers said they had a new vibe in training camp earlier this month to go along with a new coach and even a new school and they certainly showed that in a dominant Week 1 win.

The Tigers defeated Edcouch-Elsa 52-28 on the road, their first win since the 2019 season and one half of their win total from the previous four seasons combined. New Head Coach Cal Neatherlin had the Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball, going up 35-0 in the second quarter.