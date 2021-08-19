Carroll Tigers looking to break through after rough stretch

The Tigers won more district games last season than in the previous three seasons combined.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers won just two games last season, but it was still an upward trend after the previous three years.

Coach Juan Rodriguez's team capped the season with a win over rival King, their second district victory which topped their win total from the previous three years (one).

Now, the Tigers return a junior and senior-heavy team that's looking to compete for their first playoff berth since 2016.