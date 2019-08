CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today our attention turns to the Carroll Tigers. The Tigers are coming off a winless season in 2018, but, for the first time in the past four years Carroll will have a head coach returning. Juan Rodriguez took over the program in 2018 and is back this season with hopes that a consistency at the top will lead to an improved team on the field. The Tigers will open up the season on the road at Gregory-Portland on August 30th. We're just 20 days away from kickoff.