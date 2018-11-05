The Carroll Tigers are once again in need of a football coach and athletic director after AJ Martinez confirmed Friday afternoon he has resigned to take the UIL Assistant Athletic Director job.

Martinez told 3Sports over the phone, "They (the UIL) called, and it was just too good of an offer to pass up."

Martinez went 1-9 in his lone season with the Tigers after spending six previous years in Odem in which he made the playoffs in all of them. This will mark the fourth head coach for Carroll in as many seasons.

2015: Tony Treviño

2016: Jerry Long

2017: AJ Martinez

2018: ??

The news of Martinez's resignation was first reported by Carl Padilla of The Padilla Poll.

