CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs will have a new man on the sideline this fall in Douglas Foster, who takes over for Eddie Hesseltine.

Foster comes to Corpus Christi after most recently serving as an assistant at Richmond Foster and with previous stops in South Texas including Rockport-Fulton and Poteet.

Foster takes over a struggling Mustangs program that has gone 2-8 in each of the last three seasons and last had a winning record in 2016. He's also in the unusual position of not getting to know his new players in person thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Foster says none of that bothers him as he and other coaches look to navigate this strange layoff.

"What I want to do is I want to come in, I want to get to the kids sent out videos," Foster said. "Get them my twitter handle so they can get interactions and workouts for me. I started calling the boys. And so, I'm only hindered by myself in what I refuse to do. And I can tell you right now: there's nothing I won't refuse to do to build those relationships right now, so that we can move forward."

See the interview with Coach Foster on 3News Wednesday at 6 PM.