Coach Danaher meets Friday Night Lights's "Coach Taylor"

Danaher had a visit from actor Kyle Chandler who played the fictional coach Eric Taylor on the Friday Night Lights tv show that ran from 2006 to 2011. Chandler even won an Emmy for the role in the show's final season.

The meeting was arranged by Steven and Shelly Floyd who wrote Chandler's agent and thought it would be cool if could come down and meet Danaher, so that's exactly what he did. Steven told 3Sports that Chandler rode down from Central Texas on his motorcycle and met with the Danahers and several of the current Calallen coaches.