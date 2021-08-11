x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Coastal Bend Football Playoff Schedule

23 local teams begin their postseason runs this week.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the football playoff schedule for teams in the viewing area. Check out highlights and scores on a "mini-Blitz" the 10 PM news!

BI-DISTRICT ROUND:
CLASS 5A DIV. I:
Brownsville Veterans Memorial @ CC Veterans Memorial - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Buccaneer Stadium

McAllen @ Gregory-Portland - Fri. 7 PM

Flour Bluff @ McAllen Rowe - Fri. 7:30 PM @ McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium

CLASS 4A DIV. I:
#8 Calallen vs. Zapata - Fri. 7 PM @ Falfurrias

Miller vs. Hidalgo - Thurs. 7 PM @ Falfurrias

Beeville Jones vs. La Feria - Thurs. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Stadium

CLASS 4A DIV. II:
#8 Sinton vs. Bandera - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Jourdanton

Rockport-Fulton vs. Hondo - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ La Vernia

Ingleside vs. Devine - Fri. 7 PM @ San Antonio Harlandale

CLASS 3A DIV. I:
London vs. Goliad - Fri. 7 PM @ Falls City

San Diego vs. Orange Grove - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Cabaniss Stadium

Bishop @ Edna - Sat. 1 PM

CLASS 3A DIV. II:
#10 Odem vs. Karnes City - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Victoria

Hebbronville vs. Stockdale - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Refugio

Taft vs. Natalia - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ Three Rivers

Banquete vs. Poth - Fri. 7 PM @ Beeville Jones

CLASS 2A DIV. I:
Santa Maria @ #1 Refugio - Thurs. 7 PM

Three Rivers at Premont - Fri. 7:30 PM

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco vs. Kenedy - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Robstown

Freer vs. La Villa - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Roma

CLASS 2A DIV. II:
Woodsboro vs. D'Hanis - Fri. 7 PM @ Floresville

