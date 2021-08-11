Coastal Bend Football Playoff Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the football playoff schedule for teams in the viewing area. Check out highlights and scores on a "mini-Blitz" the 10 PM news!
BI-DISTRICT ROUND:
CLASS 5A DIV. I:
Brownsville Veterans Memorial @ CC Veterans Memorial - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Buccaneer Stadium
McAllen @ Gregory-Portland - Fri. 7 PM
Flour Bluff @ McAllen Rowe - Fri. 7:30 PM @ McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium
CLASS 4A DIV. I:
#8 Calallen vs. Zapata - Fri. 7 PM @ Falfurrias
Miller vs. Hidalgo - Thurs. 7 PM @ Falfurrias
Beeville Jones vs. La Feria - Thurs. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Stadium
CLASS 4A DIV. II:
#8 Sinton vs. Bandera - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Jourdanton
Rockport-Fulton vs. Hondo - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ La Vernia
Ingleside vs. Devine - Fri. 7 PM @ San Antonio Harlandale
CLASS 3A DIV. I:
London vs. Goliad - Fri. 7 PM @ Falls City
San Diego vs. Orange Grove - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Cabaniss Stadium
Bishop @ Edna - Sat. 1 PM
CLASS 3A DIV. II:
#10 Odem vs. Karnes City - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Victoria
Hebbronville vs. Stockdale - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Refugio
Taft vs. Natalia - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ Three Rivers
Banquete vs. Poth - Fri. 7 PM @ Beeville Jones
CLASS 2A DIV. I:
Santa Maria @ #1 Refugio - Thurs. 7 PM
Three Rivers at Premont - Fri. 7:30 PM
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco vs. Kenedy - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Robstown
Freer vs. La Villa - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Roma
CLASS 2A DIV. II:
Woodsboro vs. D'Hanis - Fri. 7 PM @ Floresville