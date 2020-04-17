CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several of the South Texas high school coaches across various sports along with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball coach Scott Malone took part in a lengthy video with a message to their athletes this week.

Click below to see the video.

The message said: "To all our athletes: We miss you very much and we are so proud of you no matter how far apart we are. We will get through this together and get back on the field. Stay safe and strong.



Love,

Coastal Bend Coaches

Corpus Christi, Texas Strong."

The video was edited and set-up by Izzy Gonzalez of the company BSN Sports.