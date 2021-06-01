Competition steps up a notch for Vets in Cedar Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles have handled every test put before them in the 2020-2021 season. The problem is, so has their 5A-I State Semifinal opponent, Leander Cedar Park.
The Eagles (13-0) and Timberwolves (13-0) both head into the final four undefeated and both scoring over 50 points per game.
Veterans Memorial Head Coach Cody Simper says the Eagles "haven't faced the speed they'll see Friday", at least maybe since facing Miller back in Week 1.
Check back with 3News throughout the week as we continue to spotlight the matchup of Veterans Memorial and Cedar Park. The 5A-I State Semifinal will be played Friday at 7:30 PM at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium.