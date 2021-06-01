Competition steps up a notch for Vets in Cedar Park

Veterans Memorial is making its first appearance in the semis while Cedar Park regularly makes deep playoff runs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles have handled every test put before them in the 2020-2021 season. The problem is, so has their 5A-I State Semifinal opponent, Leander Cedar Park.

The Eagles (13-0) and Timberwolves (13-0) both head into the final four undefeated and both scoring over 50 points per game.

Veterans Memorial Head Coach Cody Simper says the Eagles "haven't faced the speed they'll see Friday", at least maybe since facing Miller back in Week 1.