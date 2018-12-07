CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has made its way to stores all across the state, and the "Texas football Bible" has made its predictions for the local teams in the Coastal Bend.
DAVE CAMPBELL'S PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS:
5A DIV. I
State Semifinal: Hutto over Veterans Memorial
Region Final: Veterans Memorial over Flour Bluff
5A DIV. II
State Semifinal: Manvel over Calallen
2A DIV. I
State Championship: Refugio over De Leon
DAVE CAMPBELL'S DISTRICT PREDICTIONS (Local teams in bold, district winners capitalized):
CLASS 5A:
15-5A DIV. I
1) VETERANS MEMORIAL
2) Flour Bluff
3) Victoria West
4) Ray
--
5) Victoria East
6) Miller
7) Moody
8) King
9) Carroll
15-5A DIV. II
1) CALALLEN
2) Gregory-Portland
3) Alice
4) Port Lavaca
--
5) Floresville
6) San Antonio Southside
7) Somerset
8) Tuloso-Midway
CLASS 4A:
15-4A DIV. I
1) BOERNE
2) La Vernia
3) Pleasanton
4) Beeville Jones
--
5) Gonzales
15-4A DIV. I
1) LA FERIA
2) Kingsville King
3) La Grulla
4) Zapata
--
5) Hidalgo
15-4A DIV. II
1) ROCKPORT-FULTON
2) Sinton
3) Orange Grove
4) West Oso
--
5) Ingleside
6) Robstown
CLASS 3A
15-3A DIV. I
1) GEORGE WEST
2) Lyford
3) Aransas Pass
4) Mathis
--
5) San Diego
6) Bishop
7) Falfurrias
8) Santa Gertrudis Academy
15-3A DIV. II
1) POTH
2) Dilley
3) Natalia
4) Skidmore-Tynan
--
5) Stockdale
6) Nixon-Smiley
16-3A DIV. II
1) ODEM
2) Hebbronville
3) London
4) Santa Rosa
--
5) Taft
6) Banquete
7) Monte Alto
CLASS 2A
16-2A DIV. I
1) REFUGIO
2) Three Rivers
3) Riviera Kaufer
4) Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
--
5) Santa Maria
6) Freer
16-2A DIV. II
1) WOODSBORO
2) La Villa
3) Bruni
4) Agua Dulce
--
5) Benavides
6) Premont