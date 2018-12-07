CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has made its way to stores all across the state, and the "Texas football Bible" has made its predictions for the local teams in the Coastal Bend.

DAVE CAMPBELL'S PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS:

5A DIV. I

State Semifinal: Hutto over Veterans Memorial

Region Final: Veterans Memorial over Flour Bluff

5A DIV. II

State Semifinal: Manvel over Calallen

2A DIV. I

State Championship: Refugio over De Leon

DAVE CAMPBELL'S DISTRICT PREDICTIONS (Local teams in bold, district winners capitalized):

CLASS 5A:

15-5A DIV. I

1) VETERANS MEMORIAL

2) Flour Bluff

3) Victoria West

4) Ray

--

5) Victoria East

6) Miller

7) Moody

8) King

9) Carroll

15-5A DIV. II

1) CALALLEN

2) Gregory-Portland

3) Alice

4) Port Lavaca

--

5) Floresville

6) San Antonio Southside

7) Somerset

8) Tuloso-Midway

CLASS 4A:

15-4A DIV. I

1) BOERNE

2) La Vernia

3) Pleasanton

4) Beeville Jones

--

5) Gonzales

15-4A DIV. I

1) LA FERIA

2) Kingsville King

3) La Grulla

4) Zapata

--

5) Hidalgo

15-4A DIV. II

1) ROCKPORT-FULTON

2) Sinton

3) Orange Grove

4) West Oso

--

5) Ingleside

6) Robstown

CLASS 3A

​​​​​​​ 15-3A DIV. I

1) GEORGE WEST

2) Lyford

3) Aransas Pass

4) Mathis

--

5) San Diego

6) Bishop

7) Falfurrias

8) Santa Gertrudis Academy

15-3A DIV. II

1) POTH

2) Dilley

3) Natalia

4) Skidmore-Tynan

--

5) Stockdale

6) Nixon-Smiley

16-3A DIV. II

1) ODEM

2) Hebbronville

3) London

4) Santa Rosa

--

5) Taft

6) Banquete

7) Monte Alto

CLASS 2A

16-2A DIV. I

1) REFUGIO

2) Three Rivers

3) Riviera Kaufer

4) Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

--

5) Santa Maria

6) Freer

16-2A DIV. II

1) WOODSBORO

2) La Villa

3) Bruni

4) Agua Dulce

--

5) Benavides

6) Premont

