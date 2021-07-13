Dave Campbell's Texas Football predictions for Coastal Bend

Tune in throughout the week as we reveal the area teams' predictions from Dave Campbell's, the "Texas football Bible."
CLASS 5A:
District 15-5A D-I:
1) Veterans Memorial (reaching state semifinal)
2) Flour Bluff
3) Victoria West
4) Victoria East
----
5) Gregory-Portland
6) Moody
7) King
8) Carroll
9) Ray
CLASS 4A:
District 15-4A D-I:
1) Calallen (reaching state championship)
2) Miller
3) Port Lavaca Calhoun
4) Alice
----
5) Beeville Jones
6) Tuloso-Midway
District 16-4A D-I:
1) La Feria
2) Hidalgo
3) Zapata
4) RGC La Grulla
----
5) Kingsville King
District 16-4A D-II:
1) Sinton (reaching region final)
2) Rockport-Fulton
3) Raymondville
4) Ingleside
----
5) Rio Hondo
6) West Oso
7) Port Isabel
8) Robstown
CLASS 3A (revealed Wednesday)
CLASS 2A (revealed Thursday)