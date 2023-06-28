x
Dilworth hosts inaugural football camp

The pro wide receiver began his two-day summer camp over at St. John Paul II HS.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pro football receiver Aaron Dilworth was out hosting his inaugural football camp over at St. John Paul II's Bishop Carmody Field Wednesday.

Dilworth's camp was noteworthy for only costing $25 for the initial two-day camp, significantly less than others that have been around longer. The former Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet had about three dozen campers out braving the heat on the first day and expcets even more tomorrow overall for day two.

Dilworth says this first year is a good building block for future camps. Some of the first day standouts of the camp were flour bluff's Jayden Paluseo and Kingsville King's Christian Flowers.

Several campers from the bluff were on hand as well as Robstown, Moody, Falfurrias and St. John Paul II among others.

The camp wraps up Thursday afternoon back at St. JP II.

