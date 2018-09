CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The expected tropical disturbance in the area late in the week has forced some changes to the high school football schedule. If you know of any further changes, please let us know by emailing us at Sports@kiiitv.com.

UPDATED GAME SCHEDULES:

Tuloso-Midway at Beeville - Thurs. 7:30 PM

Rockport-Fulton at Alice - Thurs. 7:30 PM

Ingleside at Kingsville - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ Javelina Stadium (note location change)

Orange Grove at Mathis - Thurs. 7 PM (note location change)

Banquete at Robstown - Thurs. 7:30 PM

Bishop at Taft - Thurs. 7 PM

Refugio at Aransas Pass - Thurs. 7 PM

Benavides vs. Skidmore-Tynan - Thurs. 7:30 PM @ Three Rivers (note location change)

Runge at Agua Dulce- Thurs. 6 PM

