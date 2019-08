One team looking for a turnaround season is over in Falfurrias where the Jersey Bulls are looking for a turnaround season after going 1-9 the last two years.

Fal will be playing on a brand new turf at Jersey Stadium, a testament to the school district and the community despite the down seasons.

Coach Sam Perez says his team is excited to try and get the program turned around, inspired by the gift of the new field.

