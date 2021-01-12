Flour Bluff hoping to make program history with win over Vets

The Hornets would need a second straight win over the rival Eagles in order to reach their first ever state semifinal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets have never reached the football state semifinals and in order to do it this year they'll have to again beat one of their top recent rivals.

The Hornets hammered Veterans Memorial in district play this season 39-7, avenging a loss to the Eagles in last year's state quarterfinal. The win also helped saved Flour Bluff's season with the Hornets on the verge of possibly not making the playoffs at the time.

Now the two are on a collision course again with the fourth round game set for Friday night at 7 PM at Hornet Stadium. It'll also be the first time Flour Bluff has ever hosted a game this late in the playoffs.