Flour Bluff Hornets - 2020 Preview

The Hornets had a chance to knock off San Antonio Wagner on the final drive last year in the second round of the playoffs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are coming off another solid season, but they're looking to push the envelope to the next level in 2020.

The Hornets pushed eventual region champion San Antonio Wagner to the brink in the fourth quarter before eventually falling to the Thunderbirds in the area round.

Now Flour Bluff returns a majority of the offense from that team including a potent offensive line lead by Johnny Dickson who's received numerous Division I offers. Senior running back Isaac Miles has a chance to break the school's career rushing record this season.

They're BACK!



Sights and Sounds (👀/🗣️📢) from the Flour Bluff Hornets' practice this morning. Hear from Hornets' coach Chris Steinbruck soon on @Kiii3Sports.#3SportsBlitz #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/lvaf52aMBJ — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) September 10, 2020