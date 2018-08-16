CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Flour Bluff Hornets are coming off a year that saw them return to the third round of the playoffs. Now Chris Steinbruck's team is looking to create even more buzz in the new Class 5A Division I district.

The Hornets are working in camp to replace an offense that only has three starters back from that region semifinalist team, but one of them is senior Quarterback Braden Sherron, who Coach Steinbruck says helps make up for a lot of the new faces on that side of the ball.

Despite the turnover on offense, the Hornets were still tabbed by Dave Campbell's Football Magazine to make it all the way to the region final against district rival Veterans Memorial.

