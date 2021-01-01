Flour Bluff looking to knock off rival Vets in state qtrs.

The Hornets have never reached the state quarterfinal in their program's history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are looking to make program history this weekend, but in order to do it they're going to have to knock off a rival for the first time this season.

The Hornets are set to face Veterans Memorial in the state quarterfinal Saturday afternoon. Flour Bluff has never reached the state semifinal and if they're going to achieve that milestone they'll have to beat an Eagles team they fell to 34-17 back in November in district play.