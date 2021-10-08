Flour Bluff looking to take next step after deep run in 2020

The Hornets reached the region final for the fourth time in program history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets matched their best season in program history last yet and yet Chris Steinbruck's team isn't satisfied.

The Hornets reached the state quarterfinal for the fourth time ever, but fell to district rival Veterans Memorial. The Eagles handed Flour Bluff their only two losses of the season.

Now, Coach Steinbruck must replace a good amount of talent from that team including star running back Isaac Miles. The Hornets do return quarterback Nash Villegas and parts of a stacked offensive line that includes Virginia Tech commit Johnny Dickson.