Flour Bluff named Dave Campbell's Ozarka Fueled by Nature 5A Team of the Year

The Hornets reached new heights in 2021, advancing to their first ever state semifinal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' football team received one more honor Tuesday as the Hornets were tabbed by Dave Campbell's Texas Football as the Ozark Fueled by Nature 5A Team of the Year.

The Hornets had their best season in their history, reaching the 5A Division I state semifinal. Flour Bluff also had two wins over district rival Veterans Memorial during the year including in the state quarterfinal.