Flour Bluff named Dave Campbell's Ozarka Fueled by Nature 5A Team of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' football team received one more honor Tuesday as the Hornets were tabbed by Dave Campbell's Texas Football as the Ozark Fueled by Nature 5A Team of the Year.
The Hornets had their best season in their history, reaching the 5A Division I state semifinal. Flour Bluff also had two wins over district rival Veterans Memorial during the year including in the state quarterfinal.
The Hornets won a fan poll that featured all of the weekly award winners from Dave Campbell's in addition to some editor's picks.