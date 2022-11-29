Flour Bluff preparing for Liberty Hill and tough Slot T offense

One senior Hornet is also dealing with a unique challenge heading into the fourth round match-up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are used to pressure-packed games having clinch a third straight appearance in the state quarterfinals, but they're also facing their toughest fourth-round challenge to state this Friday.

The Hornets (10-3) will face #3 Liberty Hill (12-1), last year's state runner-up in 5A-II. The Panthers run a Slot T offense similar to the Calallen one that the Hornets struggled to stop in non-district play. Coach Chris Steinbruck believes his young team has grown up a lot since that loss to the Wildcats, having won the district title and nine consecutive games after starting out 1-3.

Hornets senior starting center Jacob Quiroga helped the Hornets put up a whopping 66 points against San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the third round, all while sporting a broken right hand. Quiroga suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the area round win over Lockhart and spent the next week's worth of practices learning how to snap the ball left-handed.

The Hornets know they'll need him this week against a Panthers' defense that has shown that it can be scored upon after giving up 56 and 49 points early in the season and 32 to Alamo Heights last week.



Flour Bluff and #3 Liberty Hill face off Friday at 7 PM at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium. To see the full schedule of state quarterfinal match-ups, click here .