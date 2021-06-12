Flour Bluff resetting for first state semifinal after emotional win

The Hornets defeated a gritty Veterans Memorial team, but now face arguably an even tougher Katy Paetow program Friday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are coming off the biggest win in school history last Friday. Now, they have to do it all again this week against arguably a tougher opponent.

The Hornets edged rival Veterans Memorial 13-7 in the 5A-I State Quarterfinal with a goal-line stand in the final minute. With the win Flour Bluff is on to its first ever state semis against a ninth-ranked Katy Paetow team that ran over Fort Bend Hightower 35-12.

The Hornets know they need to be 100% focused on the Panthers this week rather than continuing to celebrate or think about the win over the Eagles. Flour Bluff will take on Katy Paetow Friday at 7 PM at San Antonio Heroes Stadium.