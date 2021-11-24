Flour Bluff riding momentum following midseason loss to G-P

The Hornets and Wildcats are primed for a rematch in the region semifinal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' midseason district game against Gregory-Portland helped get their season back on track, even in a loss. Now the two are set for a playoff rematch in the third round.

The Hornets played one of their worst halves of football in recent memory in that game against the Wildcats, going down 30-6 at the halftime before rallying late to fall 37-27.

Coach Chris Steinbruck says the way his team responded in that game helped turned things around. The Hornets are currently on a six-game winning streak since then including a dominant win over then-state-ranked Veterans Memorial.