CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets had a strong season in 2018, but they'd like to go even deeper into the playoffs this upcoming year.

The Hornets flew onto the practice field for the first time this fall after doing spring ball earlier this year. Flour Bluff is coming off a run to the third round, but must replace some key skill positions including at quarterback.

KIII

Head Coach Chris Steinbruck does have a strong offensive line and also junior running back Isaac Miles returning, and says the goal this season is the same it always is at Flour Bluff: to rack up as many trophies as possible.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: