FREER, Texas — The 3Sports tour of the far western part of the Coastal Bend continues with the Freer Buckaroos.

The Bucks got it turned around in Coach Jerry Carpentier's second season last year with Freer finishing under .500, but going 3-2 in district and earning a playoff berth.

Carpentier says his team should be even better this season with several upperclassmen starters back on both sides of the ball.

