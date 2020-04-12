x
Friday Night Sports Blitz: 4A-2A State Qtrs.; 5A Regular Season Finale

It's another mix of playoff football for the small schools and district matchups for the big schools.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's another busy night of football on the finale of the Friday Night Sports Blitz at 10:35 PM! Tune in tonight for state quarterfinal highlights and previews and 5A district standings still to be set:

-#2 Refugio falls to #1 Shiner in 2A-I state qtrs. (extended highlights)

-Flour Bluff battles Victoria West for district's #2 seed
-#7 Veterans Memorial caps off perfect regular season (extended highlights)

-Miller preview: catching up with Bucs' Ethan Greenwood and Justen Evans
-Bonus highlight: #10 Lindale vs. Kilgore (possible Miller state semis opponent)

-Talking with Orange Grove's Cutter Stewart who played half a season with a torn ACL