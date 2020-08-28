CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the scores from the season opening games on Friday, August 28 for Classes 4A-2A in the Coastal Bend.
Be sure and watch the "mini-Blitz" during the 10 pm news for your highlights! Check below the scoreboard to see what highlight games will be featured tonight.
Friday Night Sports Blitz: August 28th
Check below for the scores of all your favorite Coastal Bend teams!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the scores from the season opening games on Friday, August 28 for Classes 4A-2A in the Coastal Bend.