CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the four nominees for the Week 6 Blitz "Play of the Week". Go to the Kiii3Sports Twitter page to vote in the poll. The winning play will be shown on the Blitz this Friday night.
Nominee #1: Bishop's Isiah Rodriguez takes the opening kick to the house
Nominee #2: George West QB Devon Jackson sneaks past the Panthers
Nominee #3: Carroll's Andre Sanders goes the distance on a screen
