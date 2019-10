CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the four nominees for the Week 5 Blitz "Play of the Week". Go to the Kiii3Sports Twitter page to vote in the poll. The winning play will be shown on the Blitz this Friday night.

-Play #1: G-P's Christian St. Romain takes a kick to the house

-Play #2: King's Adam Burns lays out for the grab against Moody

-Play #3: Falfurrias connects on an over-the-shoulder 1st down

-Play #4: Flour Bluff's Isaac Miles breaks through against Ray

