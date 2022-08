The Tigers says there's a "different energy" under new coach Cal Neatherlin.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers are hoping a new voice will be the key to a program turnaround that's sorely needed.

Cal Neatherlin takes over a Tigers team that finished 0-10 last season, but was competitive in several games including against eventual district champion Veterans Memorial.

The Tigers last made the playoffs back in 2016, which was four head coaches ago.