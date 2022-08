Miller Head Coach Justen Evans talks about the Bucs' move back up to Class 5A and what senior standout receiver Lonnie Adkism brings to the offense.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are once again expecting a big season with a powerhouse offense, but this time against 5A competition.

Coach Justen Evans's Bucs move up two divisions to 5A-I to compete with the CCISD teams along with the Victoria schools.

The Bucs' offense is lead in part by senior receiver Lonnie Adkism who is set to make his college choice this weekend. Miller also has junior quarterback Jayden Brown back after a solid season under center last year.

